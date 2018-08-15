Corporate Governance
Tencent Holdings Limited ("Tencent" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries and companies consolidated for accounting purposes, the "Group") is a leading provider of Internet value-added services in China. The shares in the Company are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of HongKong.
The directors of Tencent recognise the need to conduct the business of the Group with integrity and in accordance with suitable governance practices.
The requisite improvements to the Group’s corporate governance procedures and policies have either been implemented or are in the process of being made.
Tencent has a unitary board.
The board has also established the following sub-committees:
- ·audit committee
- ·corporate governance committee
- ·investment committee
- ·nomination committee
- ·remuneration committee
Each committee acts within agreed terms of reference.
Financial Releases
Earnings Releases
- Tencent Announces 2018 Second Quarter and Interim Results [PDF file] 2018/08/15
- Tencent Holdings Ltd 2018 Second Quarter and Interim Results Announcement Date [PDF] 2018/07/16
- Tencent Announces 2018 First Quarter Results [PDF file] 2018/05/16
Other Releases
- Tencent Announced Strategic Investment in Shanda Games [PDF file] 2018/02/09
- Wanda Commercial Signs Strategic Investment Agreements with Tencent and Other Investors to Jointly Build O2O “New Consumption” [PDF file] 2018/01/29
- Tencent Prices US$5 Billion Notes Offering under Global Medium Term Note Programme [PDF file] 2018/01/12
Announcements
- Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks [PDF file] 2018/09/24
- Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks [PDF file] 2018/09/21
- Date of Board Meeting [PDF file] 2018/09/21
- Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks [PDF file] 2018/09/20
- Circular (Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered Holders) [PDF file] 2018/09/20
- Circular (Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Shareholders) [PDF file] 2018/09/20
- Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks [PDF file] 2018/09/19
- Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks [PDF file] 2018/09/18
- Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks [PDF file] 2018/09/17
- Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks [PDF file] 2018/09/14
Financial Reports
Investor Kit
Results PresentationSee [PDF file]
Corporate PresentationSee [PDF file]
HistoricalSee [XLS file]
Operating Metrics
Product ListSee [PDF file]
Event Calendar
- Tencent Holdings Ltd 2018 Second Quarter and Interim Results Europe Roadshow 2018/08/07
- Tencent Holdings Ltd 2018 Second Quarter and Interim Results Hong Kong Roadshow 2018/08/07
- Tencent Holdings Ltd 2018 Second Quarter and Interim Results Announcement 2018/07/16
- Tencent Holdings Ltd 2018 First Quarter Results US Roadshow 2018/05/07
- Tencent Holdings Ltd 2018 First Quarter Results Hong Kong Roadshow 2018/05/07
- Tencent Holdings Ltd 2018 First Quarter Results Announcement 2018/04/16
- Tencent Holdings Ltd 2017 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results US Roadshow 2018/03/09
- Tencent Holdings Ltd 2017 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results Hong Kong Roadshow 2018/03/09
- Tencent Holdings Ltd 2017 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results Announcement 2018/01/24
- Tencent Holdings Ltd 2017 Third Quarter Results Japan and Korea Roadshow 2017/11/13
Analyst Coverage
|Company
|Analyst
|Telephone
|Barclays Capital Inc
|Gregory Zhao
|+1(212)526-2268
|Bank of America Merrill Lynch
|Eddie Leung
|(852)21617189
|BOCI Research Limited
|Yiwen Zhang
|(852)39886405
|BNP Paribas
|Alvin Jiang
|(852)28251287
|China International Capital Corporation
|Natalie Wu
|(852)39886416
|Citigroup Global Markets Asia Limited
|Alicia Yap
|(852)25012773
|CLSA Equity Capital Markets Limited
|Elinor Leung
|(852)26008632
|Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited
|Thomas Chong
|(852)21016164
|Daiwa Capital Markets Hong Kong Limited
|John Choi
|(852)27738730
|DBS Vickers (Hong Kong) Ltd
|TAM Tsz-Wang
|(852)29711772
|Deutsche Bank Hong Kong
|Han Joon Kim
|(852)22036157
|Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC
|Piyush Mubayi
|(852)29781677
|Jefferies Hong Kong Limited
|Karen Chan
|(852)37438016
|J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Limited
|Alex Yao
|(852)28008535
|Macquarie Capital Limited
|Wendy Huang
|(852)39223378
|Morgan Stanley
|Grace Chen
|(852)28485835
|New Street Research
|Jin K. Yoon
|(852)25347411
|Nomura International (Hong Kong) limited
|Jialong Shi
|(852)22521409
|Sanford C. Bernstein, Hong Kong
|David Dai
|(852)29185704
|UBS Securities Asia Limited
|Jerry Liu
|(852)29717493
Disclaimer:
Tencent Holdings Limited is followed by the analyst(s) listed above. Please note that any opinions, estimates, forecasts, or recommendations regarding Tencent performance made by these analysts are theirs alone and do not represent the opinions, estimates, or forecasts of Tencent or its management. Tencent does not, by its reference above or distribution, imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such opinions, estimates, forecasts, or recommendations.
Conference Calls
Tencent Holdings Limited 2018 Second Quarter and Interim Results Announcement
Hong Kong, August 15, 2018 – Tencent Holdings Limited (SEHK 00700) announced its 2018 Second Quarter and Interim Results on Wednesday, August 15, 2018.
Tencent management hosted a conference call to review the Company’s business and financial performance and discuss the Company’s future plans.
Details of the conference call replay and archived webcast are as follows:
|Archived Webcast:
|http://www.tencent.com/webcasting/2Q18
|Replay numbers:
|US Toll Free: 185 5452 5696/ International: +61 2 9003 4211
|Conference ID:
|2679428
For enquiries, please contact the Company’s Investor Relations and Global Communications team:
Investors/analysts - please contact Ms. Andy Yu, at +852 3148 5100 ext. 68821,
Media – please contact Mr. PH Cheung, at +852 3148 5100 ext. 68919.
Contact Us
Tencent Investor Relations via Weixin Official Account
Search Weixin ID to follow: Tencent_IR
Scan QR code below to follow:
For retail investors
Tel: (86-755)86013388-72000
Email: cosec#tencent.com
For institutional investors, analysts and financial media
Tel: (86-755)86013388-50726
Email: ir#tencent.com