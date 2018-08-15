Tencent

Corporate Governance

Tencent Holdings Limited ("Tencent" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries and companies consolidated for accounting purposes, the "Group") is a leading provider of Internet value-added services in China. The shares in the Company are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of HongKong.

The directors of Tencent recognise the need to conduct the business of the Group with integrity and in accordance with suitable governance practices.

The requisite improvements to the Group’s corporate governance procedures and policies have either been implemented or are in the process of being made.

Corporate Governance Board

Tencent has a unitary board.

The board has also established the following sub-committees:

  1. ·audit committee
  2. ·corporate governance committee
  3. ·investment committee
  4. ·nomination committee
  5. ·remuneration committee

Each committee acts within agreed terms of reference.

Terms of Reference of Audit Committee[PDF file] Terms of Reference of Corporate Governance Committe[PDF file] Terms of Reference of Nomination Committee[PDF file] Terms of Reference of Remuneration Committee[PDF file]

Investor Kit

Analyst Coverage

Company Analyst Telephone
Barclays Capital Inc Gregory Zhao +1(212)526-2268
Bank of America Merrill Lynch Eddie Leung (852)21617189
BOCI Research Limited Yiwen Zhang (852)39886405
BNP Paribas Alvin Jiang (852)28251287
China International Capital Corporation Natalie Wu (852)39886416
Citigroup Global Markets Asia Limited Alicia Yap (852)25012773
CLSA Equity Capital Markets Limited Elinor Leung (852)26008632
Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited Thomas Chong (852)21016164
Daiwa Capital Markets Hong Kong Limited John Choi (852)27738730
DBS Vickers (Hong Kong) Ltd TAM Tsz-Wang (852)29711772
Deutsche Bank Hong Kong Han Joon Kim (852)22036157
Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC Piyush Mubayi (852)29781677
Jefferies Hong Kong Limited Karen Chan (852)37438016
J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Limited Alex Yao (852)28008535
Macquarie Capital Limited Wendy Huang (852)39223378
Morgan Stanley Grace Chen (852)28485835
New Street Research Jin K. Yoon (852)25347411
Nomura International (Hong Kong) limited Jialong Shi (852)22521409
Sanford C. Bernstein, Hong Kong David Dai (852)29185704
UBS Securities Asia Limited Jerry Liu (852)29717493

Disclaimer:

Tencent Holdings Limited is followed by the analyst(s) listed above. Please note that any opinions, estimates, forecasts, or recommendations regarding Tencent performance made by these analysts are theirs alone and do not represent the opinions, estimates, or forecasts of Tencent or its management. Tencent does not, by its reference above or distribution, imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such opinions, estimates, forecasts, or recommendations.

Conference Calls

Tencent Holdings Limited 2018 Second Quarter and Interim Results Announcement

Hong Kong, August 15, 2018 – Tencent Holdings Limited (SEHK 00700) announced its 2018 Second Quarter and Interim Results on Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

Tencent management hosted a conference call to review the Company’s business and financial performance and discuss the Company’s future plans.

Details of the conference call replay and archived webcast are as follows:

Archived Webcast: http://www.tencent.com/webcasting/2Q18
Replay numbers: US Toll Free: 185 5452 5696/ International: +61 2 9003 4211
Conference ID: 2679428

For enquiries, please contact the Company’s Investor Relations and Global Communications team:

Investors/analysts - please contact Ms. Andy Yu, at +852 3148 5100 ext. 68821,

Media – please contact Mr. PH Cheung, at +852 3148 5100 ext. 68919.

Contact Us

Tencent Investor Relations via Weixin Official Account

Search Weixin ID to follow: Tencent_IR

Scan QR code below to follow:

Tencent_IR

For retail investors

Tel: (86-755)86013388-72000

Email: cosec#tencent.com

For institutional investors, analysts and financial media

Tel: (86-755)86013388-50726

Email: ir#tencent.com

Note: please change # into @ when sending email!

Learn More

Follow Us

Jobs

Contact Us

Legal Information

Shenzhen

Beijing

Shanghai

Guangzhou

Chengdu

Copyright © 1998 - Tencent. All Rights Reserved.